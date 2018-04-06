Volunteers wanted for Falkirk elderly group

Contact the Elderly is looking for local volunteers as plans for a third group are already underway.

The group offer elderly people who live alone in Falkirk a lifeline of friendship by organising events such as afternoon tea parties.

Volunteers will help transport people to these events and join in on the fun too.

Following the popular response to the launch of their second group, Contact the Elderly plan to open up the service to more people living in the area.

Janice Kerr, development officer at the charity, said: “We are delighted to be growing the number of groups we have in the area and would like to further extend the lifeline of friendship to more older people who live alone in Falkirk.

“To do that, we need to expand our volunteer network. We would also like to encourage older people who live alone, or anyone who knows someone that does, to consider finding out more about our fun, informal and friendly get-togethers.”

For over five years, Contact the Elderly has helped the older generation to form friendships and, with plans of a new group, is looking for people to donate a few hours a month or even a few hours a year.

To find out more about becoming a member of the group or volunteer visit www.contact-the-elderly.org.uk.