VIDEO: Scunthorpe couple get engaged on stage at Linlithgow festival

Glen’s Party at the Palace entertained thousands last weekend - but two of the ticket holders in particular will have an experience that they will treasure for the rest of their lives.

They are the loved-up couple Scott Carter and Kelly Williamson, who travelled up north simply as boyfriend and girlfriend and walked off the big stage engaged!

Scunthorpe couple Scott Carter and Kelly Williams got engaged on stage during James set on the Saturday night. Copyright Johnston Press

Diehard romantic Scott, who hails from Scunthorpe, proposed as Saturday night headliners James stepped aside by prior arrangement!

Scott revealed the moment of high drama had in fact been months in the planning with a bit of help from the band’s charismatic frontman Tim Booth.

Scott, who is a construction foreman, said: “I managed to get in touch with Tim Booth so we went from there. It was planned for about four months.”

Yet his nerves were in shreds shortly before the big day after the ‘Sit Down’ hitmakers went-off grid.

Scott added: “The night before the gig I lost contact with the band as they had three flights that day through doing promotions.

“Luckily we got sorted on the Saturday.

“Kelly and myself are big fans of James.

“We’ve not been to Party at the Palace before but we will be back next year!

“We’ve not set a date yet but the organisers have asked to come back and get married there!”

Meanwhile, Kelly, an accountant, said: “I am completely shocked and I am extremely happy.”

And of her fiancé she simply said: “He is amazing.”

Meanwhile, the Linlithgow-based festival organiser John Richardson stated that he was delighted to see what a success the weekend had been – in what was its s ixth year.

John said: “This turned out to be one of the best yet.

“The weather on Sunday wasn’t ideal but it didn’t dampen the spirits.

“Everyone was having a ball out there and they weren’t going to let a wee bit of rain stop them.

“The feedback we’ve had has been really positive and we’ll be starting to think about next year.”

Glen’s Party at the Palace can lay claim to a new title of the feelgood festival after the wildly successful event captivated music fans yet again.

Poor weather could not quash the enthusiasm of 15,000 fans in total, who had converged to see top names like Texas, Imelda May and The Bluebells .

And police have confirmed that there was not a single arrest all weekend.