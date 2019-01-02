Video: Out of this world New Year at Falkirk’s Helix

Crowds gathered at the Helix last night to welcome the New Year and view an “out of this world” illuminations show.

Fire & Light: Cosmic Fortunes transformed the landmark into an outdoor experience of fire performances, interactive light installations, puppetry and a giant floating sculpture of Earth - all against the backdrop of the world’s largest equine sculptures.

Now in its fourth year, the Fire & Light event featured a 4K walk from Falkirk Stadium to the Kelpies and back with plenty of activity and spectacle along the way.

This year’s theme was the 12 signs of the zodiac and features creations from five Scotland-based artists and one special touring exhibition. Visitors were greeted at the entrance to Helix Park by fortune tellers, keen to tell visitors what lies ahead and make predictions for 2019.

The event was managed by Falkirk Community Trust with support from Scotland’s Winter Festivals event fund.

Yesterday (Wednesday), Neil Brown, Falkirk Community Trust general manager, said: “Last night’s Fire & Light was literally out of this world, with a cosmic theme and some truly stellar performances.

“There is something for all ages and some incredibly creative contributors. And of course the backdrop of our stunning and magical Kelpies, the world’s largest equine sculptures, are the cherries on the cake for an event which is a perfect way to kick off 2019.”