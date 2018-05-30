Video: High-flying salute over Grangemouth to mark RAF centenary

The sun was shining as guests looked skyward to see a twin-propeller training aircraft zoom low over Grangemouth’s Spitfire Memorial last Saturday.

It was the culmination of an afternoon of celebration at the Bo’ness Road memorial as people gathered to see thearrival of the RAF 100 Baton Relay to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the RAF.' Pic by Alan Murray

The event, organised by Falkirk Council and the Ancre Somme Association, was a success from start to finish – hosted by Group Captain Bob Kemp CBE and featuring musical entertainment from singer Amy Hawthorn, Grangemouth High School choir, the Air Cadet Pipe Band and Balaklava Pipes and Drums Band.

The flypast finale featured an aircraft from Tayside Aviation in Dundee and had former Grangemouth 1333 (Spitfire) Squadron cadet Jack Gray at the controls as co-pilot as the flight took them over the memorial and Grandsable Cemetery and the airmen who are laid to rest there.