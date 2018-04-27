Video: Golden birthday celebrations for Grangemouth Girls Brigade

Members of the 3rd Grangemouth Girls Brigade celebrated the company’s 50th anniversary with a special birthday tea this week.

The 17 girls, whose ages range from primary one to sixth year, incorporated their celebrations into their annual parents night on Monday evening at the Kirk of the Holy Rood.

3rd Grangemouth Girls Brigade celebrated with a 50th Birthday Tea. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The company’s 50th anniversary is marked today (April 27).

As well as inviting family and friends to join with them to mark the occasion they also welcomed special guests including the minister, local moderator, former company captain and dignitaries from the Girls Brigade.

Kathrine Bruce, captain, who has been involved with the 3rd Grangemouth company since she was five, said: “It was a good evening and it was very well attended.

“The girls did a short programme of songs, highland dancing and cello.”

The company would like to hear from any girls who might be interested in joining them. To find out more contact Kathrine on 01324 712371.