Video: Adam Garcia visits McKechnie School of Dance

Hollywood star Adam Garcia popped into a Grangemouth dance school on Saturday to the delight of pupils.

World famous tap dancer and movie star of Coyote Ugly, Adam showcased his talent to around 60 attendees as he hosted two dancing workshops.

Picture: Michael Gillen

Nadine McKenzie, who runs McKechnie School of Dance, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to challenge our pupils and push them to the best of their abilities.

“We’re so excited to have Adam Garcia here as his level of dancing is tremendous.”

Mckechnie School of Dance got in contact with Adam Garcia as part of his UK tour and invited him along to host a workshop specialising in tap dancing.

Nadine said: “It’s often hard to find workshops that cater only for tap so we jumped at the chance to do this.”

Each session, which lasted around two hours, saw youngsters, members of both the dance school and the local community, aged ten and up put on their dancing shoes.

Following the exciting event, McKechnie School of Dance are also set to welcome Kimberly Wyatt, former Pussycat Doll and star of hit TV show Got to Dance, to their studios on Tuesday, April 10.

She will host a dancing workshop and talk about what she looks for as a judge.

Local youngsters who are interested in the world of dance should contact McKechnie School of Dance to reserve a place.

Ages eight and above are welcome with classes starting at 1pm.

One pupil said on Adam Garcia’s visit: “I had the best time. The workshop was brilliant and so beneficial.”

Nadine added: “Thank you to everyone for making the day such a fabulous one.”