Valerie searching for long-lost family

A pensioner from London’s east end has issued a poignant appeal to find her twin brother and sister.

Valerie Groves’ mum gave birth to twins John Thomas Eastland and a girl named Elsie Doreen Eastland in Westquarter in March 1954 while they were living with the Erskine family there.

Around three weeks later the babies were gone when she came home from Westquarter primary and nothing more was mentioned of them.

Valerie’s mother then remarried and they moved back to London, but Valerie has never forgotten her beloved siblings and would love to get in touch with them again.

If you can help please contact Valerie on 07821 506 608.