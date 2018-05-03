Two awards for Bo’ness Hippfest

Bo’ness Hippodrome’s annual silent film festival has made a big noise at this year’s Your Festival, Your Community Awards.

The awards are a unique celebration of Scotland’s local film festival scene and the communities who support them and the five-day long HippFest 2018 captured prizes for Biggest Surprise Hit Film and Best Guest at a ceremony in Stirling recently.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “We’re delighted to be able to showcase what makes local film festivals special, through the Your Festival, Your Community Awards, and warmly congratulate all the winners.

“But, in truth, every nomination we received for the Awards tells a positive story, and we’re fortunate in Scotland to have so many great local film festivals, from Campbeltown to Shetland.”

Presented to a film that really captured the imagination of the festival audience, the Biggest Surprise Hit Film Award went to HippFest’s New Found Sound, which saw students from Larbert High School and Falkirk Orchestras work with professional musicians to create their own score to a silent film.

Celebrating the individuals – and real charmers – who can make all the difference to the atmosphere of a festival, the Best Guest Award was won by 92-year-old Sir Sydney Samuelson CBE, who attended a special screening of his father’s 1923 film A Couple of Down and Outs at HippFest.

The annual festival of silent film at the Hippodrome has seen fans travelling from as far away as the USA.