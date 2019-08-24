Triumphant return of Falkirk’s Soo House pub

A busy bar, bookings for the restaurant, and a last-gasp chance to enjoy some late summer warmth in the beer garden - things are looking good for Falkirk’s born-again Carronbridge Inn.
So says new tenant Stephen Staley, who says he’s delighted former regulars seem happy with the way the return of their previously closed local bar-restaurant has worked out.
The pub, also known as the Soo House, opened on Thursday after it gained its licence from Falkirk Licensing Board following a period of closure.
A previous change of ownership didn’t work out and to the regulars’ dismay the place folded after a few months, leaving the original owner, Laura Benley, with the choice of whether or not to relaunch the venue on a sounder footing.
With the green light from the licensing board, the place is back in business - and so will be the pool, darts and dominoes teams who were such regular visitors in the past.
Stephen Staley said: “People are really pleased we’re open again, and what we’re doing this weekend is a ‘soft’ opening to see what people think of the place.
“It’s particularly pleasing that we’re seeing new faces along with the people who enjoyed the place before”.
He added: “We’re aiming to be a good all-round pub and restaurant, giving people somewhere they look forward to visiting.
“Things are difficult for many pubs now, especially those which are straightforward drinking places - you really have to offer more.”