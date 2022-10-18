Here are the best ways to look after plant during the winter (photo: Pixabay)

As the days get shorter, plants don’t get as much sunlight and their growth rate slows down, which means that adjustments need to be made to the care routine in order to help them remain lush and healthy.

Experts from Gardening Express have shared their top eight tips for keeping the indoor plants alive during winter:

Reduce watering

Because there’s less sunlight during winter, plants are not as thirsty, so you can cut down on watering. Plants that required watering every week during summer, may now need to be watered only a few times per month or even less.

Place plants near a window

Relocate plants near windows to utilise all the natural light you can. Just make sure that the window isn’t draughty and is clean enough to let plenty of light through. Rotate the plants a bit every week to ensure that they get even sunlight on all sides.

Keep them warm

Most indoor plants thrive in regular household temperatures, so if you keep them in a 18 to 23 degree Celsius temperature range, they should be perfectly fine. Make sure to keep them away from both cold drafts and heat sources like radiators, ovens or fireplaces.

Stop feeding

Since their growth slows down throughout the winter, plants don't require feeding during that time. Give them a break until springtime when they’re ready to start growing actively again.

Check for pests

Pests thrive in dry winter air, so take the time to inspect your plants regularly, looking under the leaves and along the stems as well. Remove the pests and damaged leaves and treat the plant immediately to prevent the infestation spreading to other plants as well.

Chris Bonnett, the founder of Gardening Express said: “The biggest issues that indoor plants face during cooler months of the year are the lack of light and chilly temperatures.

“However, making small changes like relocating the plants to a brighter spot, adjusting the watering routine and improving humidity levels can go a long way in ensuring the survival of your green friends.