With Covid travel restrictions continuing to ease many of us are dreaming of lying on a sun lounger with a good book, relaxing to the sound of the sea gently lapping the shore.

If you are looking for inspiration about destinations, travel website TripAdvisor recently revealed the winners of their annual Travellers’ Choice awards, including Europe’s finest beaches.

The awards use both the quality and quantity of ratings to determine which spots come out on top.

While the beaches of the Mediterranean predictably figure highly, there are also a couple of beaches Scots won’t even have to stop on a place to experience.

Here are the coastal getaways recommended.

1. Spiaggia dei Conigli Spiaggia dei Conigli (Rabbit Beach in English), on the Italian island of Sicily, rated highest of all the beaches in Europe. One reviewer said: "One of the marvels of the world. White sand beach, turquoise water, cooling sea breeze. Prepare for a 20-minute walk to get to the beach, but once you are there you feel like you're not on Earth." Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Praia da Falésia Set in the middle of the popular Algarve coast in Portugal, Praia da Falésia's "gorgeous red sand cliffs leading to the green-blue ocean and a white sand beach that seemingly stretches forever" earned it second spot. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Playa de Muro The Spanish island of Majorca has always been a top destination for Scottish tourists, thanks to beaches like Playa de Muro. "Playa de Muro has a wonderful, sandy beach with a warm, clear turquoise sea. Ideal for children because of its gentle, shallow waters", said one reviewer. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Nissi Beach Nissi Beach is one of the most visited beach in Cyprus, in the resort of Ayia Napa. One reviewer summed it us as a "longish sweeping beach with lovely clear warm water with various tavernas along the way, and oads of sunbeds with umbrellas." Photo: Canva/Getty Images