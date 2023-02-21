News you can trust since 1845
Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to create holiday accommodation in Whitecross

An application has been lodged with council planners looking to build a premises which could be used by visitors and holidaymakers.

By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 1:49pm

Nick Weir is seeking permission to construct an “outbuilding” for the purposes of short term holiday let on land at 1 The Sidings, Whitecross, near Linlithgow.

The proposal, which was received by Falkirk Council on Thursday, February 2 and validated on Monday, February 2, has a determination deadline of April 19, 2023 and is listed to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
Falkirk CouncilLinlithgow