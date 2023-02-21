Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to create holiday accommodation in Whitecross

Nick Weir is seeking permission to construct an “outbuilding” for the purposes of short term holiday let on land at 1 The Sidings, Whitecross, near Linlithgow .

The proposal, which was received by Falkirk Council on Thursday, February 2 and validated on Monday, February 2, has a determination deadline of April 19, 2023 and is listed to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.