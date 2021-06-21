Did you know that there are a number of different speed cameras at work on Scotland’s roads, including fixed speed, average speed, variable speed and traffic light cameras?

Most of them tend to stay in the same place, but local police forces also utilise mobile speed cameras which can be set up at short notice at accident blackspots where there is a history of road traffic incidents over a three year or more period.

There are also mobile speed cameras used as part of safety camera partnership teams and speed safety campaigns.

They can be used from marked or unmarked police cars, or manually operated by police officers using radar guns and laser guns.

Here are the mobile speed cameras currently active in and around Falkirk as highlighted by the Scottish Government’s dedicated website.

1. A706 A706, near to Borrowstoun Road Junction, Bo'ness.

2. A993 A993, near to Gilburn Place, Bo'ness.

3. M9 M9 near to Falkirk and South Alloa Road overbridge.

4. M80 M80, near to Barnego Road overbridge, Denny.