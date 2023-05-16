Major resurfacing works mean road closures for Falkirk motorists to see out the Month of May

Running from Wednesday, May 24 until Saturday, June 3, the work will take place on the stretch of the northbound M9 just before Junction 4.

To ensure the safety of the workforce and the travelling public, both a contraflow traffic management system and road closures will be utilised during the course of the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

project, which is split into three phases.

The works will take place on a stretch of the M9 near Polmont

The first phase, from May 23 to May 26m will see two overnight closures of the M9 northbound with a signed diversion via M9 junction 3, A904, A993, A904 and A905

before returning back onto the M9 at Junction 5 – adding eight minutes and 1.7 miles to the journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the southbound stretch will have one lane running on the hard shoulder with other lanes closed to traffic overnight for two nights.

The M9 at junction 4 southbound slip road will be closed throughout these days with a signed traffic diversion via M9 northbound to Junction 5, before returning back onto the M9 southbound adding five minutes and 3.5 miles to the journey.

Phase two – from May 26 to June 2 – will see a 24/7 contraflow system in place with two lanes in use southbound and one running lane northbound, while the M9

junction 4 southbound on-slip will be closed with a signed traffic diversion via M9 northbound to junction 5, before returning back onto the M9 southbound adding five minutes and 3.5 miles to the journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, phase three will again see an overnight road closure northbound from June 2 to June 3 and one southbound lane open to traffic, with the M9 junction 4 on slip

road closed and traffic diverted via M9 northbound to junction 5, before returning back onto the M9 southbound, adding five minutes and 3.5 miles to the journey.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These £1 million surfacing improvements on the M9 near Polmont will address and repair defects

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

in the road surface, such as potholes or cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“The planned traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists. The project will be undertaken using 24-hour working. By working

continuously, the overall period of disruption to the traveling public will be minimised.

A traffic impact assessment informed the plans, which see two lanes of traffic kept in operation southbound when the contra-flow is in use for the key section of the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

project. Lower volumes northbound mean that the impact is limited to a short time during evening peak.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”