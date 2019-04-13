Kid for a Quid deal means holidays won’t hit the buffers

A Falkirk mum has been pilot-testing a rail deal which promises to give families fun, practical ways of enjoying the Easter holidays - at a price that won’t break the bank.

Blogger Karen McRobbie and family put the Kid for a Quid ticket scheme to the test on a day trip to the Camera Obscura in Edinburgh - only a half an hour train-journey from Falkirk.

This family favourite right beside Waverley Station is a real scream ...

Other great attractions within easy range include Edinburgh Zoo, The Edinburgh Dungeon, The Royal Yacht Britannia and The Scotch Whisky Experience.

Venturing farther afield you can reach Loch Lomond in under two hours, take a cruise around the loch’s hidden islands and waterfalls – and sail over the deepest part of the Loch.

So how does it work?

Up to four children (aged 5-15) can travel off-peak, any day of the week, anywhere in Scotland (and all year round) for just £1 return with a paying adult.

As well as offering travel, ScotRail’s Kids for a Quid ticket also unlocks one free child entry into top partner attractions which span the length and breadth of the country.

In a Scotrail survey around three quarters of parent responses said they were in desperate need of budget friendly inspiration for the Easter holidays.

It also disclosed that more than half of parents believe there’s serious competition among kids about what they do on school holidays – meaning more pressure than ever on parents

Over half of parents spend more than £50 on a family day out, with nearly one in five spending over £100, all in an effort to avoid kids’ school holiday FOMO (fear of missing out)

Seven in 10 parents found that family day trip inspiration starts from social media.

The Kids for a Quid ticket can be used alongside existing Season Tickets and Flexipasses, making it ideal for commuters, who now won’t need to buy a separate ticket in order to be eligible for the offer.

There’s more information on the Kids for a Quid ticket at: www.scotrail.co.uk/kids