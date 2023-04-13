Falkirk travel agent reports holidaymakers are taking full advantage of the King's coronation

The travel firm, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, has reported a 55 per cent surge in bookings – compared to the same time in 2019 – over the new bank holiday period on Monday, May 8.

Barrhead reports May is currently the third top booking month, just behind summer months June and July as savvy holidaymakers able to take full advantage of the

three-day long coronation celebrations by using the bank holiday to jet away for 10 days – using only four work leave days.

Holidaymakers will be jetting off to other countries when King Charles III is crowned

The most booked popular holidays for those looking to take advantage of the extra May holiday are Med cruises from Southampton and flights to Mallorca, Tenerife,

Costa Blanca, Florida and Canada.

Jacqueline Dobson, president at Barrhead Travel, said: “Bank holidays have long been a popular time to travel but it’s really interesting to see how many people are

optimising the extra holiday for the King’s coronation after only being announced late last year.

"Following a record-breaking Easter, it’s clear that people are making the most of their holidays and taking advantage of some of the fantastic deals available. The top duration across this Bank Holiday period is mainly seven nights or longer – so it looks like people have decided to tie in their annual leave and take a long trip.