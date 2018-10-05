Emirates airline links Edinburgh with Dubai

This week saw the first flight of a new Emirates service between Edinburgh and Dubai - in what is the airline’s second Scottish destination and eighth in the UK.

Emirates flight EK023, with a group of VIP guests and media on board, was welcomed to Edinburgh with a water cannon salute and a skirl of the pipes.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “This is a great day for Scotland and Edinburgh.

“We know the power of connectivity – the more we can connect with cities and countries across the globe, the more opportunity for passengers. It makes our country stronger and culturally richer.

“Our partnership with a world class brand like Emirates strengthens and grows our country’s connectivity and we look forward to working with them to the benefit of passengers across the world.

“We’ve built our success on making Edinburgh where Scotland meets the world and today’s flight see us take a major step on that journey.”