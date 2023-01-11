Crowds enjoying themselves at Butlin's (photo: Butlin's)

This incredible value includes so much, not just accommodation.

Showtime breaks from £12.25pp (£3pppn)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butlin’s offers a four-night Winter Showtime Midweek break staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Bognor Regis from £49 on 30 Jan 2023. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes all live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com website.

Pool frolics at Butlin's (photo: Butlin's)

Great savings are available on all breaks this year including school holidays with new headline act for 2023, The Masked Singer Live.

There’s also a brand-new Stephen Mulhern show on selected school holiday breaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

February half term breaks from £23pp.

Butlin’s offers a three-night February half term break featuring The Masked Singer Live staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Minehead from £92 on 24 Feb 2023. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes all live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoying the dodgems at Butlin's (photo: Butlin's)

For families with under 5s, new Showtime Tots breaks feature popular headliners Justin Fletcher or Mister Maker. Tots can enjoy daytime activities Messy Play and Play-Doh Kitchen with added entertainment from Showtime Break with Night At Reds, the Butlin’s Productions and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showtime Tots breaks from £16pp.

Butlin’s offers a four-night Showtime Tots break featuring Mister Maker and friends staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Minehead from £64 on 20 Mar 2023. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes all live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year also sees the opening of the incredible new SKYPARK in Skegness. The most exciting playground in the UK will be filled with epic climbing towers, thrilling tunnel slides and interactive play, there are six zones for kids of all ages to discover. SKYPARK has been designed to be truly inclusive and opens in Easter. The Lincolnshire resort will also open it’s new-look fairground with four new rides including Eclipse, the first of its kind in the UK where two arms intertwine for a thrilling, gravity-driven experience.

Easter breaks from £49.25pp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butlin’s offers a three-night Easter break featuring The Masked Singer Live staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Skegness from £197 on 14 Apr 2023. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes all live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £22.75 per adult, per day, £13.65 per child (6-14), per day and £6.80 per child (2-5). To find out more or to book go to butlins.com website.