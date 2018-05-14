10 three-night summer staycations in Scotland for less than £300

Whether you're planning a romantic trip for two, a family excursion or a group holiday with a difference - we’ve put together a list of fantastic places to stay here in Scotland.

What’s better, all of these three-night stays are less than £300 per person.

Ochils Edge Glamping

Stay in a cosy wee shepherd's hut on the eastern edge of the Ochil hill range and enjoy the spectacular views through the panoramic window. You can also warm yourself by the indoor fireplace if the nights take a chilly turn.The hut contains a toilet and free use of the shower situated within the farmhouse for stays longer than two nights. Perfect for an adventurous couple, keen on the outdoors and looking for an intimate get-away.

£60 per night, more info

The Orkney Yurt

Discover the beauty of Orkney while staying in this spacious but homely yurt. While there’s no power, there are plenty of things to do on the islands, including visiting Skara Brae, one of Europe’s best preserved neolithic houses. Or why not head to the Castle of Burrian to try to spot a Puffin? If you’re worried about the wind chill, the yurt’s wood burning stove will make you feel toasty again in no time.

£130 for two nights and £60 for each additional night, more info

Edinburgh City Break

This spacious two bedroom apartment near Leith Walk is perfect for a group of four and is a mere 15 minute walk to the city centre. You also have access to a gym and underground parking. You’ll be completely spoiled for choice with things to do as Edinburgh has an abundance of restaurants, theatres and bars. You could try out the new Harry Potter themed escape room or seek out one of the city's many fantastic pubs.

Prices increase during August, more info

The Old Church, Portpatrick

If you’re looking for a fun place to gather all the gang together then this might just be it. This fabulously renovated church in Dumfries and Galloway boasts an impressive five ensuite bedrooms and an extra bathroom. Set off the beaten track, this place offers a tasteful fusion of old and new, with many traditional features and contemporary touches found throughout. You’ll be able to take strolls along the seafront, or why not check out Dunskey Castle for some breathtaking views and then pop along to Smuggler’s Cove gift shop for a wee keepsake from the trip? A three night stay for 10 people will cost £1500 so for £150 per person, there’s plenty left over in the budget to get fry up supplies for the whole gang.

Portpatrick, more info

Morag’s Lodge in Fort Augustus

This 4-star hostel is a short walk from the banks of Loch Ness and would make a perfect base for a couple or family who want to spend most of their time exploring the renowned landscape. There are a number of private rooms available if you’re looking for some more peace and privacy, and staff are on hand to advise you on everything from the best walking trails to excursions and local events. There’s often live music in the bar and a selection of local beers and malt whiskies to wet your whistle.

£186 based on two people sharing a twin or double room for 3 nights, more info

Weavers Cottage, Kenmore

An adorable three-bedroom cottage bursting with character in the heart of Perthshire would be great for mid-sized groups - and it's child friendly. During your stay you could hop on a Loch Tay Safari boat, travel back in time at the Scottish Crannog Centre or head to Birks of Aberfeldy for a stunning walk that includes waterfalls and plenty of fresh air.

£83 per person based on 6 guests for 3 nights, more info

Woodland Lodge, Moray

This beautiful lodge has one double en-suite bedroom and a twin bedroom so it’s a perfect fit for a family or two couples. It’s also great if your dog is in need of a holiday as pets are welcome. The property has a view out over Findhorn Bay and the Moray Firth and there’s plenty to do when you venture outside, including a visit to Findhorn Heritage and Ice House or why not stop for a wee dram at the Dallas Dhu Whisky Distillery?

£100 per person based on 4 guests for 3 nights, more info

Castle Gardens B & B, Scalloway

Located on Shetland’s mainland, this lovely couple’s retreat has an extensive garden with a path leading right down to the seashore. It’s set in a quiet area with neighbours including ponies and sheep in the surrounding fields. You could try some delicious local scallops at the Scalloway hotel or explore Scalloway Castle and its impressively well preserved towerhouse.

Total cost based on 2 guests for 3 nights: £223, more info

Glasgow City Break

This gorgeously decorated flat has a lovely fresh feel and would be perfect for any group of four. Situated in the city’s West End, this apartment is within walking distance of the popular bohemian style cafe, Singl-End, serving delicious cakes and brunches. Once your taste buds and tummies are satisfied, you could visit the Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery or check out some of the local antique and retro clothing shops.

£80.25 per person based on 4 guests for 3 nights, more info

The Atholl Palace, Pitlochry

If you’re quick, you’ll be able to take advantage of some of the great value deals for this fabulous 4-star hotel. Breakfast is included and guests will be able to enjoy leisure facilities which include an indoor swimming pool, steam room and sauna. Couples feeling adventurous could have a go at white water rafting and then visit one of the nearby distilleries afterwards for a wee dram to settle the nerves.

£208.50 per person based on 2 guests for 3 nights, more info

By Stephanie Abbot