3. “The Kelpies are in Grangemouth!”

Listen you, the Kelpies (i.e., the two giant equine statues representing shape-shifting water spirits) are located BETWEEN Falkirk and Grangemouth. To be specific, they are located in an area known as The Helix - this is an open parkland that is serviced by National Cycle Routes and the John Muir Trail.

Photo: Andrew Milligan