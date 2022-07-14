So, if you’re planning on visiting in future, here’s our list of 10 things you should NEVER say to someone from Falkirk.
1. “Who is Ken?”
This misunderstanding is a Scotland-wide occurrence, but can likely crop up in Falkirk. When someone asks “Dae ye ken?” they’re not referring to a gentleman or indeed Barbie’s associate. The word “ken” is Scots for “know”, so “Dae ye ken whit I mean?” is simply to ask “Do you know what I mean?”
Photo: Elena Mishlanova (via Unsplash)
2. “So you’re a Falkirk wane?”
No, they’re a Falkirk BAIRN. Although both ‘wane’ and ‘bairn’ are Scots words referring to a child i.e., a son or a daughter, Falkirk is best-known for using the word ‘bairn.’ Falkirk Football Club is nicknamed ‘The Bairns’, and this is a reference to the natives of Falkirk and their town motto: “Better meddle wi’ the de’il than the Bairns o’Fa’kirk.”
Photo: Mordolff (Getty Images Signature)
3. “The Kelpies are in Grangemouth!”
Listen you, the Kelpies (i.e., the two giant equine statues representing shape-shifting water spirits) are located BETWEEN Falkirk and Grangemouth. To be specific, they are located in an area known as The Helix - this is an open parkland that is serviced by National Cycle Routes and the John Muir Trail.
Photo: Andrew Milligan
4. “I prefer Dunfermline.”
This (along with "mon the Pars") is one of those statements best left alone unless you’re prepared for the ensuing commentary. Falkirk and Dunfermline are roughly 13 miles apart and have football clubs that are of similar sizes and compete at similar levels.
Photo: Orietta Gaspari (Getty Images Signature)