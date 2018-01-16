Top Pilates instructor visits Falkirk centre

A Falkirk physiotherapy and exercise centre is looking forward to hosting classes this weekend with a world-renowned Pilates instructor.

Edinburgh-born Michael King will be at Life Fit Wellness at the Falkirk Business Hub from Friday to Sunday.

He is now in his 40th year of teaching Pilates and is a co-owner of his own training school, Michael King Pilates along with Malcolm Muirhead. His training programmes are now taught in over 30 countries worldwide and he has been instrumental in the development of national and international standards in the industry.

The Kick Start 2018 Course, which is being hosted by Life Fit Wellness next weekend has been devised and taught by Michael himself with the objective of motivating and educating through the latest research and Pilates techniques.

Pilates is a system of exercise created by Joseph Hubertus Pilates in the 1920’s. A full body programme with a mind/ body emphasis. Focus is placed on controlled movements performed in a fluid and balanced way to improve strength, mobility, flexibility, and coordination when practiced regularly.

David Bowmaker, co-founder of Life Fit Wellness at The Falkirk Business Hub, said: “It’s a real privilege to welcome Michael. He’s an inspiration to the Pilates community worldwide and continues to pave the way with his revolutionary courses and workshops.”

Kenith Munro, Falkirk Business Hub manager, said: “This is a real coup for Life Fit Wellness and testament to their reputation as a leading physiotherapy and fitness Centre. Michael is a world-renowned Pilates instructor recognised for his techniques and this is an extremely unique opportunity for people to meet him and learn from his teachings.”

Michael originally worked the technique as a dancer at the London School of Contemporary Dance before opening his own studio Body Control in 1982 in connection with the Pineapple Dance Studios in Covent Garden London.

Classes are available on Friday. Contact Life Fit Wellness on 01324 614044 for more details or to book to attend a class with Michael on Friday afternoon.