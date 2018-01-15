Thumbs up for Falkirk firm’s commitment to Strathcarron Hospice

The team at GreenThumb Falkirk are keen supporters of Strathcarron Hospice and in the last couple of years have helped raise vital funds, as well as attended hospice events, held craft sessions with day care patients and donated their time to treat patient lawns.

Now, the company has committed to donating £1 for every new ‘like’ on their Facebook page until the end of January, with a goal to raise £1500 for Strathcarron.

In addition, they are offering people in the FK postcode the chance to ‘try them for £10’.

For every person that tries the firm’s winter lawn treatment at £10 (RRP £30), Strathcarron will receive a £5 donation and the customer will receive a free gardening kneel pad and lawn analysis.

Claire MacDonald, business development fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice, said: “£1500 could cover the cost of three days of care for one person in our in-patient unit so really would make a vital difference to local people living with a terminal illness and their families.

“Help make a difference today by heading over to the GreenThumb Lawn Treatment Falkirk page, simply like the page and be a hospice hero.”