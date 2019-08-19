editorial image

These are the 15 top rated takeaways in the Falkirk area according to Just Eat user ratings

Everyone likes to order a takeaway now and again - be it fish and chips, Indian, Chinese, pizza, or even something different.

And there are many establishments in the Falkirk area to satisfy your needs. However, according to users on food delivery website Just Eat, these are the top rated takeaways just now.

106 Main Street, Bainsford

1. Curry's Tandoori

11-13 East Bridge Street, Falkirk

2. Erawan Thai Restaurant

348 Main Street, Stenhousemuir

3. Chillies

23 Cow Wynd, Falkirk

4. One Two Chinese & Thai Takeaway

