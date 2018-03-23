The one-to-one team provide unbeatable service

The one-to-one NHS Forth Valley Macmillan cancer team consists of only four women but the care and attention they provide to each of their patients is invaluable.

The team is made up of two community care nurses and two health care support workers, including Jane Niblo, manager and Macmillan community care nurse, Karen Young, Macmillan community care nurse and Macmillan healthcare support workers, Shirley-Ann Stewart and Linda Mackintosh.

Although their primary purpose is to offer clinical appointments, around three times a year these nurses organise an event to allow those affected by the life-taking condition to share their experiences in a relaxed and social atmosphere.

The content of each event evolves over time to ensure patients are receiving tailored information to suit their needs and they base presentations solely on feedback.

Last Thursday Falkirk Golf Club played host to the one-to-one team’s fifth event which focussed on health and well-being.

The event, which is free for attendees, explored how cancer can also affect a patient’s lifestyle and not just their health, such as coping with fatigue, psychological well-being and after cancer treatment.

The one-to-one team invited along the oral health team at the Public Dental Service to showcase the facilities they offer to those suffering from mouth cancer, the Hematuria Care Centre and Make Money Matters for financial advice.

The local Boots team were also in attendance to hand out skincare samples to both men and women.

Boots kindly gave make-up tutorials, while making people aware they offer free 45 minute pamper sessions to anyone affected by cancer which are available from most stores.

One attendee said: “The event was extremely enlightening. It has inspired me to never give up with my battle.”

Another commented: “Being able to listen to someone else on the same journey is invaluable.”

With a turnout of around 30 people, the nurses ensured that people from all walks of life, genders and ages attended the event.

Karen Young, Macmillan community care nurse said: “Chemotherapy and radiotherapy has such a knock on affect on people’s confidence and offering advice and services such as these can help. “We’ve found that when people look more like themselves, they begin to feel more like themselves too.”

Lunch was then provided on the day by Falkirk Golf Club who gave attendees full use of two rooms.

The one-to-one team also encourage people to bring a friend or family member along, both for support and for them to gain knowledge too.

Macmillan healthcare support worker, Shirley-Ann Stewart said: “It gives people the opportunity to share experiences in a more social environment rather than a clinical one.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved in the day and also Falkirk Golf Club who support us tremendously.”