The most romantic things that people who live in Falkirk do... possibly
Valentine’s Day is nearly here and thoughts are turning to romance and matters of the heart.
So, to honour the occasion, here is our, not entirely serious, list of suggestions on how to spend a romantic time in Falkirk ...
1. Wheatsheaf Inn
Why not sample the ambience of the town's oldest pub with your special someone?
2. Forth and Clyde Canal
A picturesque route for a walk, cycle or even a run if you've had enough of one another...
3. Callendar Park
A prime setting for a romantic stroll through the splendid surroundings of this historic green space. There's also the option of a tour of Callendar House if the weather's a tad chilly...
4. The Pineapple, Airth
There are plans to create a visitor centre at The Pineapple so why not familiarise or reacquaint yourself with the area on a romantic stroll before it's filled with tourists?
