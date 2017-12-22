The Gift of Christmas from Tesco Camelon and Falkirk Rotary

The staff at Tesco in Camelon filled 21 “shoeboxes” with goodies for onward transmission to needy children in Eastern Europe.

The Rotary Club of Falkirk purchases the special boxes from the Rotary Trustees.

While the Falkirk Club has a special relationship with the Camelon Tesco Store, often local schools, children’s uniformed organizations, church groups, elderly peoples homes, friends, relatives, etc., are the ones who enthusiastically fill the boxes.

Once delivered the boxes are distributed by Rotary Clubs and other tried and trusted partners ensuring that your gifts go to those most in need.

This is an all year round project with deliveries made wherever and whenever there is a need.