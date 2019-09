Everyone has their favourite pub, whether it’s a local, or somewhere you pop in for a quick drink.

And not everyone likes the same thing, which is probably why there are so many pubs! But, according to the users of Google, here are the top pubs in the Falkirk area.

1. Avonside Inn, Avonbridge 'Great wee pub, kind and friendly staff and a great pint!' Buy a Photo

2. Victoria Inn, Carronshore 'Class local pub with a traditional feel. Great staff and a plethora of curios to see.' Buy a Photo

3. The Colonial Bar 'Service was great, price was great and the place was spotlessly clean.' Buy a Photo

4. Birrells Bar 'Great wee pub for watching the sports. Friendly staff and a good pint.' Buy a Photo

View more