The 15 most viewed Falkirk district properties on Zoopla in the past 30 days
Property listings website Zoopla has revealed the most viewed houses in the Falkirk area in the last month.
The ranking is based on the number of separate viewings each property has had on the website during the previous 30 days.
1. Sandyloan Crescent, Laurieston
Offers over �170,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53155108?search_identifier=6a856ba437d6a2980733b44c11265674
2. Quarter, Denny
Offers over �1,500,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53052481?search_identifier=6a856ba437d6a2980733b44c11265674
3. The Granary, Stirling Road, by Denny
Offers over �235,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53214211?search_identifier=6a856ba437d6a2980733b44c11265674
4. Carbrook Lodge, Torwood
Offers over �720,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53213537?search_identifier=6a856ba437d6a2980733b44c11265674
