editorial image

The 15 most viewed Falkirk district properties on Zoopla in the past 30 days

Property listings website Zoopla has revealed the most viewed houses in the Falkirk area in the last month.

The ranking is based on the number of separate viewings each property has had on the website during the previous 30 days.

Offers over �170,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53155108?search_identifier=6a856ba437d6a2980733b44c11265674

1. Sandyloan Crescent, Laurieston

Offers over �170,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53155108?search_identifier=6a856ba437d6a2980733b44c11265674
Buy a Photo
Offers over �1,500,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53052481?search_identifier=6a856ba437d6a2980733b44c11265674

2. Quarter, Denny

Offers over �1,500,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53052481?search_identifier=6a856ba437d6a2980733b44c11265674
Buy a Photo
Offers over �235,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53214211?search_identifier=6a856ba437d6a2980733b44c11265674

3. The Granary, Stirling Road, by Denny

Offers over �235,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53214211?search_identifier=6a856ba437d6a2980733b44c11265674
Buy a Photo
Offers over �720,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53213537?search_identifier=6a856ba437d6a2980733b44c11265674

4. Carbrook Lodge, Torwood

Offers over �720,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53213537?search_identifier=6a856ba437d6a2980733b44c11265674
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4