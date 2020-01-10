The 15 least expensive Falkirk houses currently listed for sale on Zoopla
Whether you are a first time buyer, or a landlord looking to expand your portfolio, there are some value for money properties on the market just now.
Here are the least expensive houses in the Falkirk area which can currently be found on listings website Zoopla.
1. Ross Crescent, Camelon
Offers over 69,000.
2. Ochil View, Shieldhill
Offers over 76,500.
3. Ochiltree Terrace, Camelon
Offers over 80,000.
4. Kenmuir Street, Camelon
Offers over 85,000.
