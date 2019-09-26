The 10 most viewed Falkirk properties on Zoopla in the past 30 days

Property listings website Zoopla has revealed the most viewed houses in the Falkirk area in the last month.

Laura Howard, from Zoopla, said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.”

1. McCormack Place, Larbert Offers over £140,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52693738

2. Southfield Drive, Falkirk Fixed price £50,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/51251487

3. McTaggart Avenue, Denny Offers in region of £54,995. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52259716

4. Leith Place, Denny Offers over £154,995. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52565922

