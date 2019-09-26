editorial image

The 10 most viewed Falkirk properties on Zoopla in the past 30 days

Property listings website Zoopla has revealed the most viewed houses in the Falkirk area in the last month.

Laura Howard, from Zoopla, said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.”

Offers over �140,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52693738

1. McCormack Place, Larbert

Offers over �140,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52693738
Buy a Photo
Fixed price �50,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/51251487

2. Southfield Drive, Falkirk

Fixed price �50,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/51251487
Buy a Photo
Offers in region of �54,995. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52259716

3. McTaggart Avenue, Denny

Offers in region of �54,995. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52259716
Buy a Photo
Offers over �154,995. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52565922

4. Leith Place, Denny

Offers over �154,995. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52565922
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3