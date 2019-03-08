Ten of the best places for a Sunday Lunch in Falkirk

In need of some lunch suggestions? We've got you covered.

If you have a hankering for a hearty lunch and would rather go out than make it yourself, we have collated the 10 best places in Falkirk to have lunch according to Trip Advisor.

1. Erawan Thai Restaurant Tucked away off the beaten track, Erawan Thai Restaurant is proud to celebrate the flavours of Thailand. Michael Gillen jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Chianti This classic Italian serves authentic Italian cuisine surrounded by a warm and welcoming environment in stylish and relaxing surroundings. Michael Gillen jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Tea Jennys A local vintage tea room serving some of the best home cooked lunches in Falkirk. Tea Jennys other Buy a Photo

4. Pierre's Pierre's is a local restaurant thatprides itself on serving quality homemade food since 1978. Delicious lunches from 9.50, Sunday roasts and all week a la carte. Pierre's other Buy a Photo

View more