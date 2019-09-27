Survey reveals two-thirds of motorcycle accidents in Falkirk area are rider’s ‘fault’

Falkirk is one of the ‘luckiest’ places in the UK to ride a motorcyle, according to a new survey.

Leading motorcycle insurance broker Carole Nash analysed 16 years of claims data and discovered that a biker’s postcode is a large contributing factor when it comes to misfortune.

And it revealed that Falkirk has the sixth-lowest rate of non-fault accidents in the country, only 34% were not the rider’s fault.

Postcodes with the lowest rate of non-fault accidents:

1 TD – Galashiels – 26%

2 HX – Halifax – 28%

3 DD – Dundee – 29%

4 TS – Cleveland – 33%

5 KA – Kilmarnock – 34%

6 FK – Falkirk – 34%

7 AB – Aberdeen – 34%

8 EH – Edinburgh – 35%

9 DN – Doncaster – 36%

10 LS – Leeds – 36%

Conversely, the top six ‘unluckiest’ postcodes can all be found in London, with the least fortunate being Harrow – two thirds of accident claims in the HA postcode were not the fault of the rider.

The unluckiest postcodes, which suffer the highest rate of non-fault accidents:

1 HA – Harrow – 66%

2 CR – Croydon – 59%

3 SM – Sutton – 57%

4 EN – Enfield – 56%

5 NW – North West London – 56%

6 UB – Southall – 55%

7 DA – Dartford – 54%

8 ME – Rochester – 54%

9 CT – Canterbury – 54%

10 TR – Truro – 54%

The data also uncovered that bikers incur the highest rate of bad luck in the month of September, with the greatest number of non-fault accidents across 16 years. Comparatively, January sees the fewest accidents.

Owners of different makes of motorcycles also experience varying degrees of fortune when it comes to who is at fault for accidents.

Manufacturers who suffer the highest rate of non-fault accidents:

1 Peugeot – 54%

2 Suzuki – 49%

3 Kawasaki – 48%

4 Honda – 48%

5 Aprilia – 47%

Manufacturers with the lowest rate of non-fault accidents:

1 KTM – 24%

2 Ducati – 40%

3 Triumph – 43%

4 Vespa-Piaggio – 45%

5 BMW – 46%

Commenting on the findings, Rebecca Donohue, head of marketing at Carole Nash said: “It’s really alarming to see that many motorcycle accidents are not the fault of the rider. It’s vitally important that car drivers are made aware that bikers are out on the roads, especially because there are far more non-fault claims than fault claims by motorcyclists.

“I urge all road users, especially those in the ‘unluckiest’ areas that are at a higher risk, to take care and be considerate of motorcyclists.”