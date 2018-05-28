Sun shines on Denny and Dunipace Gala Day

The sun shone on Herbertshire Castle Park on Saturday for the annual Denny and Dunipace Gala Day.

The community turned out in force to celebrate the occasion, which saw Neve Smith crowned as gala queen by local florist Betty Clarke.

Community groups were among those taking part in the parade through the streets from the town hall to Herbertshire Castle Park, where the afternoon’s activities took place.

The gala was opened by Councillor Paul Garner before Nethermains Primary pupil Neve Smith had her moment in the spotlight as she was crowned queen.

Over the course of the afternoon there was a whole host of entertainment for the whole family, with the fun fair, pro American wrestling displays, dancers and music from local singers.

There was also the dog show, a dinosaur picnic, birds of prey and football.

The organising committee would like to thank everyone who helped make the day such a success, including those taking part in the events as well as those who turned out to show their support.