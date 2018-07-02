Sun shines for Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival 2018

Thousands of people gathered for the legendary Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival to see a new Queen crowned at Glebe Park on Friday (June 29).

Zoe Carlin (11) from St Mary’s Primary was conducted to her throne as Queen, and then the talented schools taking part performed for the huge crowds.

The morning’s celebration started with the schools and bands entering the park under cloudy skies.

But the clouds parted and the sun shone on Bo’ness as the retinue took to the stage and Zoe was crowned by Maria Ford.

A parade of the town followed, and many headed to Douglas Park for the festivities, closing a spectacular day.