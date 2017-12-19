Students create Fire and Light artwork

Pupils from Graeme High School and students from Forth Valley College will be involved in creating lit artwork for Falkirk’s New Year celebration, Fire and Light.

Designed to encourage communication between different age groups and provide opportunities for students with a strong interest in art and design, the project will include an interactive workshop run by artists Jane McInally and Pearl Kinnear at Glasgow Sculpture Studios.

There the young people will learn various techniques for creating their own 3D lit sculptures which will form part of Fire and Light’s illuminated trail through the Helix Park on the afternoon and evening of January 1 and 2.

Maureen Campbell, chief executive of Falkirk Community Trust, said: “We are delighted to have local students involved in this year’s Fire & Light programme.

“Their artwork will be seen by thousands of people who have already bought tickets for this hugely popular event, which offers a wonderful occasion for everyone in Falkirk and further afield to come together to celebrate the New Year.”

One of the Graeme High pupils said: “We loved being able to see a real-life artist at work and are really excited to have our own lanterns used in the Fire & Light event.

“Everyone should come along to see them!”

The family friendly Fire and Light event at the Helix runs on January 1 and 2 from 5pm to 8pm. The route is a circular 4km to the Kelpies and back animated by installations and performers.