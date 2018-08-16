Still Game star to host acting classes in Falkirk

Frank Gilhooley’s acting career has taken him from the farthest reaches of the galaxy to Craiglang, and now he is bringing his expertise to Falkirk.

The actor from Loanhead will be running acting classes every Monday night for six weeks at Falkirk Trinity Church.

Frank (47) appeared as Mark the barman in Still Game in 2004 before reprising his role 12 years later in 2016, and played an evil prisoner in Guardians of the Galaxy, on top of roles in Outlander and River City.

He is bringing that professional experience and his own life experience to the weekly acting and performance class.

With Frank’s classes, he hopes to help everyone in all walks of life, and said the classes he has held in the past can be very emotional.

He added: “Very few people know how to overcome certain pains from their life, and those things have an influence not just over your acting but everything you do.

“The classes really help people with little confidence, and they end up coming out of it feeling six inches taller.

“People share things with each other and inspire each other, and they feel like they’ve been reborn when they leave.”

Frank’s next role will see him in a film about Robert the Bruce called Outlaw King, alongside Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and fellow Scottish actor James Cosmo.

He said: “I play a character called Dixon who comes in with a blast.

“There’s a good bit of action in it, and it’s a big juicy epic, so it was great working with the guys at different locations all over Scotland.”

Much of the crew behind the epic film were involved in making Game of Thrones, a television show that Frank came close to landing a part in, had it not been for his requirements for his Still Game role.

He explained: “I loved being back at Still Game, it was such a great laugh to see everyone after so many years.

“I had an audition though for a part in Game of Thrones soon after, and I asked if it was alright to keep the beard because I thought it would help with that and unfortunately it wasn’t possible!

“I was a bit gutted but the guy that got it nailed the part, his character ended up in three episodes.”

Frank added that despite disappointment in missing out on that, he has been blessed with a number of amazing roles throughout the years.

The future holds some exciting projects for Frank too, who is writing a script for a film of the book Dreams of a Refugee, about a Palestinian refugee who became the first Muslim to climb the Seven Summits and reach both Poles.

He is also working on a film script about World Bike Girl, Scottish-Iranian Ishbel Holmes, who cycled the world with her pet Lucy, a street dog she rescued in Turkey.

Frank’s acting and performance classes will run every Monday from August 20 to September 24 between 7pm and 10pm.

Places can be reserved here.