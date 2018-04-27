Stephanie is the Bonnybridge Queen for Gala Day

Back by popular demand, the Bonnybridge community will again be holding its Gala Day on Saturday, August 4.

The 2018 Queen elect is Bonnybridge Primary pupil Stephanie Cameron.

Her retinue is: Herald – Brandon Burns; Maid of Honour – Jaye Lehardy; Lady in Waiting – Madison McCormack; and Courtier – Brandon Sheppard.

Flower Girls – Olivia Lynn, Kaitlin Petrie, Amber O’Hara, Alex Douglas.

Page Boys – Lewis Gauld, Michael Stanners, Cody Kirkwood, Cameron Patterson.

Fairies – Lexi Allison, Riley Campbell, Skye Binnie, Michelina Barr, Lacey Parker, Olivia Begley.

Queens Guards – Jayden Quinn, Aiden Douglas, Hayley Duncan, Parker Gentleman, Jayden McVittie, Skye McMenemy.

Also taking part will be the Dowager Queen Sophie Guyan and her two attendants, Maid of Honour Morgan Potter and Lady in Waiting Jenna McIntosh.