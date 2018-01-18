Stenhousemuir dominoes competition raises cash for Camelon-based charity

A team of diehard dominoes players from The Stables in Stenhousemuir held a competition at the popular public house recently and coined in an amazing total of £1200.

The money raised was presented to Camelon-based Tayavalla Action for Children. Members of the team, Jane Scobbie, John MacDonald, David Marshall, Derek McMorrow, Ralph Milne and Drew Fullarton handed over the donation to Tayavalla registered manager Claire McCullie.

Action for Children is a national charity which helps disabled youngsters enjoy a better life through fostering or adoption and by intervening early to stop neglect and abuse.

It provides services for children and young people whose families need support, who can no longer live with their birth families, who are disabled, and who are the most in need.

Action for Children believes every disabled child and their family should have the right to enjoy short breaks and Tayavalla is one of its short break facilities, giving children and young people the opportunity to have fun, gain independence, learn and develop while their families get to take a much needed rest.