Covid restrictions last year meant that most normal Valentine’s Day plans had to be cancelled – with bars, hotels and restaurants all remaining closed.

But it’s back to something approaching normality in 2022, meaning that we are once again free to treat our partner to a slap-up meal, trip to the cinema or weekend away.

If you are hoping to get away for a couple of days, there’s no need to leave Scotland to find somewhere magical – we have p;enty of great options on our doorstep, from glamorous five star city hotels, to cosy countryside inns.

Here are ten of the most romantic hotels in Scotland according to reviewers on www.booking.com, where all accomodation can be booked.

1. The Inn at Loch Tummel Located eight miles from the pretty Perthshire town of Pitlochry, The Inn at Loch Tummel features two restaurants, and a bar with a toasty log fire. The inn's main draw though is its setting - with stunning mountain and loch views in every direction. It's also very dog friendly if you want to bring an extra four-legged guest with you. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

2. Black Bull Hotel Just 25 miles from Edinburgh, the family owned Black Bull Hotel sits in the middle of the quaint Borders town of Lauder. Elegantly decorated throughout, there's a highly-rated restaurant offering meals made from local produce and a cosy bar. Returning guests rate the staff at the Black Bull particularly highly. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

3. Mingarry Park Comfortable beds, a stunning location, luxurious rooms and great food are just four of the things that reviewers rate highly at Mingarry Park - a four star resport three miles outside the Argyll village of Acharacle, an hour from Fort William. Deluxe rooms have balconies with mountain views, while all guests can enbjoy a full Scottish breakfast in the morning and seasonal award-winning food in the award-winning two AA-rosette restaurant. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

4. Balmoral Hotel Romantic escapes don't come much more luxurious than Edinburgh's famous Balmoral Hotel. Located on Princes Street in the heart of Scotland's Capital, The Balmoral has a Michelin-starred restaurant, an informal brasserie, a pool and a gym. Bedrooms include spacious marble bathroom and interactive TVs, with many having views over Edinburgh Castle and the Old Town. In the afternoon enjoy opulent afternoon teas in the Palm Court, then relax with a cocktail in Bar Prince or one of over 500 whiskies in the SCOTCH bar. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales