Scotland's first music festival since lockdown hailed ‘a moment to remember’

Capers in Cannich was staged on a nine-acre green field site in the Highland countryside over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It was limited to just 250 festival goers, and was planned as the first in a series of events throughout summer.

The socially distanced event, near Beauly, saw festival goers each have their own glamping space and private garden, while the audience sat on bales of hay all spaced 2m apart. Food and drink were ordered via an app.

A socially distanced audience at Capers In Cannich (Pic: Paul Mitchell/Wildman Media)

The festival featured a host of Scottish bands, including Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5 who headlined the opening night.

It was the band’s first gig in 20 months - and many of their fans made the long term north to be part of it.

David Blair, band member, said ; “It was such a joyous feeling playing for real life people again in such a stunning location.

“It was magic getting that live reaction from the Dijon Family and experiencing the irreplaceable feeling of human connection through playing live music.”

Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5 headlined the opening night of Capers In Cannich - the first music festival to be staged in Scotland since lockdown (Pic: Paul Mitchell/Wildman Media)

Festival goers travelled from across Scotland to enjoy a sunshine soaked weekend.

Tanya Anderson from Culloden said: “It was an absolutely brilliant weekend and the festival felt really safe.

The glamping tents at Capers In Cannich

“The whole set up was really nice – you felt like you were on holiday and that you were pampered a bit, getting food and drinks served to you.”

The event was designed specifically to ensure staff, bands and fans all stayed safe.

Karl Falconer, director of Capers In Cannich, said: “We’re over the moon that the opening weekend was such a roaring success.

“It was an incredible feeling to be able to bring live entertainment back to Scotland in a safe environment – it was a moment to remember.

“The friendly, community atmosphere of the festival – not to mention the sunshine – made it a brilliant place to be and we want to thank everyone who joined us for this milestone opening weekend.”

Capers in Cannich will run throughout the summer, from June to September.

The next festival is between June 11-14 .

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.