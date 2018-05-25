Stage set for Denny and Dunipace Gala Day

The Denny and Dunipace communities are hoping for sunshine on Saturday as they host their annual gala day.

A day packed with family friendly fun is planned – and everyone is welcome to join in.

Since the gala event made a comeback in 2014 after an absence of more than a decade, it has been proving popular with those in the town and organisers hope that this year will be no different.

Last year’s gala saw young Madison Haggart crowned queen in Herbertshire Castle Park, but this year it is Neve Smith’s turn to shine when local florist Betty Clarke places the crown on her head shortly after noon.

The annual parade leaves Denny town house for the park at 11am, with those taking part advised to be there for 10.30am.

Once the procession arrives in the park, Councillor Paul Garner will officially open the 2018 event at noon.

The proudest people in Herbertshire Castle Park on Saturday will be the family and friends of this year’s Denny and Dunipace Gala queen – Neve Smith, a pupil at Nethermains Primary.

She will join the long list of girls who have had the honour of being named the town’s gala queen.

And she will be accompanied on her special day by her entourage: 2017 Queen Madison Haggart (Denny High); Queen Elect Neve Smith (Nethermains); Heralds – Kenzie Cruise (St Modans High), Riley Binnie (Head of Muir); Ladies in Waiting – Kirsten Clark, Kiera McDonald (Head of Muir); Paige Boys – Alexander Evans (Nethermains), Mylo Nairn (Head of Muir), Josh Fletcher (Dunipace), Cillian McGowan (St Patrick’s), John Clark (Dunipace); Fairies – Sophie McConway, Zara Christie (Head of Muir), Amy Stewart, Amelia Matheson (Dunipace), Niamh Connelly, Louise Kennedy (St Patrick’s), Ava Young, Skye Liddell (Nethermains), Brooke Baird, Chloe Smith (Denny Primary).

Throughout the afternoon a programme of events will be taking place in the park.

Among the activities will be the fun fair, pro American Wrestling displays, acrobatic acts, dancers and music from local singers.

There will also be the dog show, football with Dunipace Juniors, a dinosaur picnic, a petting zoo and birds of prey.

When the traditional gala was axed in 2000 it looked doubtful that it would ever take place again.

However, Denny Community Council worked alongside the local heritage society, local businesses and volunteers to bring it back.