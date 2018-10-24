Stacey and Jamie David Snow

Stacey (23) is a stay at home mum to two boys, Lewis and Callum, while Jamie is a sales assistant. The family live in Grangemouth.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met by passing each other on the street in Laurieston where they used to live.

THE PROPOSAL: Jamie asked Stacey to marry him while they were on their way home in the car from a family holiday in Blackpool. Stacey said that the couple had never really discussed marriage so it was a huge surprise.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at the South Queensferry Registrars Office on October 5, 2018. They were joined by 40 guests during the day and 90 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Stacey’s maid of honour was Lauren Snow, with Hollie Forbes and Ellie Snow as bridesmaids. Jamie’s best man was Mark Thomson with their sons Lewis and Callan Snow as ushers and Lexi Snow as a flower girl.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple enjoyed a ‘minimoon’ in Blackpool with their sons for a weekend. Whilst there, the family enjoyed the sights of the Blackpool Illuminations.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank their photographer Natalie Miller-McCaskill and to Helen Hogg from the Grangemouth Golf Club where their reception was held.