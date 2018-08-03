St Mungo’s class of 74 get back together again

St Mungo’s High School Class of 74 held their school reunion recently at the Beancross and there was a great turn out.

It was a follow-up reunion for those that couldn’t make the ‘school trip’ to Ireland in May when 23 former pupils met up in Rathmullan, County Donegal, for a great weekend reminiscing and sightseeing.

Many of the pals hadn’t been in touch for 44 years.

All the former pupils came to St Mungo’s from St Francis Xavier’s and St Andrew’s in Falkirk as well as Sacred Heart in Grangemouth and they decided to have another get-together for friends that couldn’t make the Donegal trip and to share their photos from Ireland.

Organiser Clare Toland has been responsible for getting her school pals together previously and again this year and she was delighted with the response.

She said: “We’re a great bunch of pals who are still very close today. We had a great time in Donegal but it was brilliant getting everyone together again. People travelled from all over to meet up so we’ll definitely be keeping in touch.”