Spar Camelon and Post Office honoured as highly commended retailer

Spar Camelon and Post Office were placed as a highly commended Post Office retailer of the year last Thursday (March 8) at The Scottish Grocer Awards 2018.

The local shop, on Camelon main street, was shortlisted in its category and competed against three other retailers, Nisa Local Leven and Post Office in Fife and Coylton Convenience Store and Post Office in Ayrshire, who won the overall award.

The Scottish Grocer Awards, the biggest awards programme of its type in the country, recognises and celebrates the very best in Scottish convenience retailing.

The event, held at the Hilton Glasgow hotel, was hosted by comedian Craig Hill and saw 21 awards go to some of Scotland’s very best independent retailers, symbol stores, forecourts, employees and entrepreneurs.