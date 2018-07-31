Slimming World members from Banknock and Larbert raised over £7000 for charity

Slimming World Banknock and Slimming World Larbert members raised over £7000 for Alzheimers Scotland by taking to the skies over the River Clyde.

Slimming World Banknock consultant Claire Aitkenhead invited members from her group and her husband’s Larbert Group to join her and sign up for the zip line challenge whilst also raising funds for Alzheimer’s Scotland.

The target set by the 25 participants was £3750 however this was absolutely smashed and the group collected a fantastic total of £7364.

Claire said: “Everyone had an amazing day and, after the initial fears, enjoyed the zipslide tremendously and wanted to do it all again.

“On behalf of Alzheimer’s Scotland John and I would like to thank all of the team who took part and everyone who sponsored them.”