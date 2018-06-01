Skye restaurant named best in Scotland

An Isle of Skye restaurant has been named the best in Scotland.

The Three Chimneys restaurant was named the best in Scotland at an award ceremony in Glasgow hosted by Catering in Scotland (CIS) last night.

Edinburgh restaurant L'Escargot Blanc narrowly missed out on the award, but was named as a runner-up alongside Glasgow seafood specialists Gamba.

A team effort

The Three Chimneys is led by husband and wife team Shirley and Eddie Spear, who swapped hectic London for the remote island outpost thirty years ago.

Set in an unassuming, but picturesque crofthouse in the northern reaches of the island, the restaurant doubles up as a luxury hotel and sources ingredients from the surrounding land and sea. Head Chef Scott Davies heads a team which have become famed for their ability to squeeze richness out of the island's larder and deliver a unique band of flavours.

Main dishes which typically appear on the restaurant's mouthwatering menu include hazelnut crusted hake and peat smoked haddock ravioli. Desserts include Roast milk chocolate served with whisky and smoked praline, and wild flower and duck egg custard.

Following the award Shirley Spear attributed the triumph to a team effort.

“We are absolutely delighted with The Three Chimneys’ Restaurant of the Year award win at the CIS Excellence Awards. This reflects enormously upon the efforts of the whole team at The Three Chimneys, and I am incredibly proud of their commitment, particularly over the past 12 months when they have won some fantastic achievements in a number of other ways.

“Our ethos has always been to serve the very best local produce that Skye has to offer, in a professional, friendly manner, and it is wonderful that our ongoing work has been recognised in this way by the CIS Awards’ judging panel.”

The award is the latest in a long line of accolades for the restaurant which was recently named the Good Food Guide’s UK Restaurant of the Year 2018.

Celebrating creativity, innovation and excellence in Scottish hospitality

The Catering in Scotland (CIS) Excellence Awards 2018 were set up in 2004 with the goal of recognising, rewarding and celebrating the high degrees of creativity, innovation and excellence in Scottish hospitality.

A number of other awards were also dished out last night including Chef of the Year which went to Geoffrey Smeddle of the Peat Inn.

The New Restaurant of the Year Award, meanwhile, went to Glasgow restaurant the Spanish Butcher, while the Pub Excellence Award went to Edinburgh institution Nobles Café Bar & Restaurant.