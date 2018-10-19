Six bedrooms, six bathrooms and its own pond - this could be the house of your dreams

Glendunning House is a truly impressive Georgian style family home built in 1992 offering six bedrooms in a rural setting with stunning scenery and surrounding countryside.

This stunning property near Dollar is accessed through the electric wrought iron gates into a pebbled drive leading over a small bridge to the main house and quadruple garage.

Glendunning House on the market with Henderson Roche Estate Agents

Along the side of the home runs Glendey Burn, and there’s also a pond to the front of the house within the property’s beautifully landscaped 1.7 acres.

The house itself offers exceptional accommodation over two floors and currently has six bedrooms but it has the potential for nine.

A covered porch area gives access to the double wooden doors leading to the main entrance hallway which is a generous and inviting space, and doors lead off to each of the main rooms on the ground floor.

Across the hall is a formal dining room; a substantial room with ample space for dining furniture with a window that looks out onto the front and another door that leads through to the formal lounge.

The lounge has a feature fireplace and a beautiful bay window to the front of the property, flooding this room with a great amount of daylight.

The kitchen is dual aspect and a generous size including space for a large dining table. With a fantastic range of space and with base and wall units providing ample storage, it is clear that this area truly is the heart of the home.

A double guest bedroom can also be found on the ground floor with an en suite.

A billiard room with a full size table also sits to the rear of the property, and there are two more bathrooms on this floor.

The carpeted staircase sits in the main hallway and continues up to the first floor. Four bedrooms are accessed from this level. There is also a fire escape stairwell with access to the outside of the property.

All four bedrooms have en-suite facilities and the master bedroom has a large dressing room. The dressing room is so large it could easily be transformed into a 7th bedroom!

Outside the home there is a detached quadruple garage with one large double door and two single doors all accessing one large internal area with ample space for four vehicles including extra storage.

Glendunning house is on the market with Henderson Roche Estate Agents at offers over £1,200,000.