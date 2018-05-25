Sign up to MoonWalk to show support for Maggie’s

Families from across Forth Valley are being called upon to support cancer charity Maggie’s by signing up to The MoonWalk Scotland.

The annual night time walk, which sees thousands of people take to the streets of Edinburgh to raise funds for breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, which makes grants to organisations like Maggie’s, will take place on Saturday, June 9.

Registration for the 26.2 mile Full Moon and 13.1 mile Half Moon are still open, but entries for the 6.55 mile New MoonChallenge – open to children as young as ten – close on Monday.

Walk the Walk was the principal funder of Maggie’s Forth Valley through a £3 million grant from funds raised by walkers of the MoonWalk.

And the team at the centre is encouraging local people to get involved in the fundraiser to help the charity.

Cristina Pouso, Maggie’s Forth Valley Centre fundraising manager, said: “Maggie’s relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to provide essential support to people with cancer, as well as family and friends.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has previously raised funds through the MoonWalk Scotland, allowing Walk the Walk to make grants to vital organisations such as Maggie’s.

“I urge anyone who would like to continue supporting Maggie’s to please consider signing up for this year’s event, especially for the New Moon challenge – I can guarantee it will be a fun-filled night for all the family!”

To sign up visit www.walkthewalk.org.