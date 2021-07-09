Shoppers across the UK live for Next seasonal sales - and for good reason.

The fashion and homeware retailer typically puts on four sales every year, slashing prices by 50% or more.

Consumers have been forced to miss out on in store bargains over the past year due to the pandemic, but non-essential shops in Scotland are now fully open following the latest nationwide lockdown.

Will you be grabbing any bargains in the Next sale 2021? (Shutterstock)

That means shoppers could be treated to both online and in store deals during Next’s latest summer bonanza.

So, when does the sale start, how can you book a VIP slot - and how can you get the best deals?

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Next sale 2021?

Next has remained as tight-lipped as ever about the start date of its July sale.

Shoppers are still hungrily waiting for the retailer to confirm the start date.

That hasn’t stopped rumours circulating online, however, with one shoper in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook saying the bargain event could begin on Saturday 10 July.

Last year’s summer sale started at a similar time, when VIP slots became available from 20 June and in store prices were slashed from 2 July.

How can I shop the sale?

The Next summer sale is usually available in stores as well as online.

But, even though stores are open following the Covid lockdown, social distancing measures may mean that brick and mortar retailers may not join the event.

Next has not yet confirmed whether the sale will be in store and online.

You can find a Next shop near you by using its handy store locator tool.

And if you’re shopping the event online, you’ll be required to register for an account before the sale begins.

How do I book a Next sale VIP slot?

The Next sale VIP slots give savvy shoppers access to the event earlier than others.

These are offered to customers who possess a Next flexible credit card.

Each year there are a limited number of VIP slots available, and they’re on a first come, first served basis.

VIPs are able to log in up to 48 hours before the sale begins to see what the retailer has on offer.

Unfortunately, slots have now closed to new members, after a 30 June cut-off date for applications was introduced.

But all is not lost, as those who are already signed up with a Next credit account should be able to book a slot if there are any left.

However, if you missed out on a slot, they will once again be available ahead of the retailer’s next seasonal sale.

Shoppers should note that here’s strict criteria for signing up for a Next credit account, which has a 23.9% APR variable rate.

You must:

- Have at least £250 credit available on your Next credit account

- Have placed and kept an order from the Next Directory within the past year

- Have an up-to-date email address registered with Next, and being registered to receive sale and promotional emails

- Have returned less than two thirds of the items you’ve ordered.

How can I get the best deals?

The Next sale is popular for a reason - prices are typically slashed by at least 50%, but some discounts have been as high as 70% in the past.

There will be deals across most categories, including home, fashion and furniture.

It’s a good idea to start by thinking about what you might want in advance.

Those with a VIP slot can easily do this by checking the “Next sale preview” link where you can make a note of item codes so you can quickly add them to your basket when the sale begins.

If you don’t have a VIP slot, you can still make a list of the type of products you’re looking to buy and stick to it to ensure you don’t panic when the time comes. You could even bookmark your favourites.

Another tip is to sign up to Next newsletters, and make sure your email address and mobile number is up to date in your account so you receive the latest sale information from the retailer.

Finally, if you shop at Next often it could be worth taking out Next Unlimited delivery. It costs £20 a year and gives you unlimited next-day deliveries, seven days a week, with free returns.