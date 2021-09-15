M&S Foodhall: Ribbon cut to mark official opening in Falkirk

The ribbon was cut at Falkirk Retail Park on Wednesday, marking its expansion to 15,000 square feet - and adding 20 new members of staff.

The honour fell to M&S employee Loretta Glennie, who is celebrating her 40th year of service with the retailer.

The re-launch has been months in the making, and M&S says it delivers a store that is easier to shop in, bringing in a marketplace feel with several new features.

Official opening of the extended M&S Foodhall in Falkirk by staff member, Loretta Glennie and store manager, Brian Torley. (Pic: Greg Macvean)

The substantial expansion includes a much larger in-store bakery, new digital Click & Collect and a huge increase in the wine and beer section.

The 80-strong store team is led by store manager, Brian Torley, who has worked for M&S for ten years.

He said: “It’s been very exciting to open our new store in Falkirk today.

Long service pin presented Loretta Glennie to mark 40 years with M&S. She is pictured with store manager, Brian Torley (Pic: Michael Guillen)

“The last few weeks have been spent putting the finishing touches to our new store and making sure all our measures are in place to support customers, so they can shop with peace of mind.”“Our local customers will find our fresh produce aisles brimming with flavourful fruit and veg and our in-store bakery ready to serve fresh bread and delicious pastries and cakes throughout the day.

He added: “I’d like to say a big thank you to the team, who have been amazing in getting the store ready. We’re all so excited to welcome the community to our new store and to show off all of the fantastic features at M&S Falkirk”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

Meet the team: Greg Gowans; Craig Wilson; Brian Torley, store manager; Matt Seymour and Lewis Hamilton. (Pic: Michael Gillen)